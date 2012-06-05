Scenios Launches Free Cloud Production Platform

Scenios is now offering a free version of its cloud-based platform for managing film and television production. The entry level service allows an unlimited number of users and includes 5 gigabytes of cloud storage.

The company's CEO Mark Davis is expected to formally announce the service during his keynote speech at the NATPE PitchCon Conference in Hollywood, Calif. on June 7th.

The launch of the free version of their cloud service comes at a time when producers are increasingly exploring cloud based services to share material between different locations and encourage more collaboration between various people involved in the production. Online, real-time collaboration tools can also significantly streamline the production process and help reduce production costs.

"Many aspects of the production process now require complete flexibility, and our secure, cloud-based platform helps productions operate more efficiently in a real-time, location-based environment," noted Davis in a statement. "This new free option will provide the TV and film industry with an innovative, time and cost saving way to manage a production."

In addition to the free service, the company also offers Scenios Plus, which allows users to manage 2 productions and offers 100 GB of cloud storage for $19 per month; Scenios Pro, which is designed for an unlimited number of productions and has unlimited cloud storage for $49 per month; and Scenios Enterprise, provides 10 Pro seats, the Enterprise Control Dashboard, and unlimited cloud storage for $299 a month.