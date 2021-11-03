‘Saved By the Bell’ Season Two on Peacock Nov. 24

Saved By the Bell season two is on Peacock Nov. 24. There are 10 episodes.

In the new season, Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense,” but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father’s shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents’ divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend. Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled. DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.

Tracy Wigfield is the showrunner, writer and executive producer. Franco Bario and Peter Engel exec produce too.

The original Saved By the Bell debuted in 1989 and lasted four seasons. Season one of the remake began last November.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, John Michael Higgins, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog and Josie Totah are in the cast, as are Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, who starred in the original.