‘Saved By the Bell’ Canceled at Peacock

Saved By the Bell has been cancelled at Peacock. The rebooted comedy lasted for two seasons.

The original Saved By the Bell debuted on NBC in 1989 and lasted four seasons. Season one of the remake began in late 2020. Season two premiered in November.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, John Michael Higgins, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog and Josie Totah are in the cast, as are Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, who starred in the original.

Season two saw Bayside High gear up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy digs a cute new student, Mac steps out from his father’s shadow, Jamie leans on Lexi as her parents divorce and Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend, among other teen dramas.

Tracy Wigfield is the showrunner, writer and executive producer. Franco Bario and Peter Engel exec produce too. ■