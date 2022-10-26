‘Sausage Party’ Series Coming to Prime Video

Prime Video is moving forward with an animated series based on 2016 movie Sausage Party, with much of the cast set to return. Film cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton are on board for the TV series, called Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It is set to debut in 2024.

The animated movie was about a sausage living in a supermarket who discovers what happens when groceries are purchased, and sets out to help his food friends survive. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg wrote the screenplay with Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter.

“The original Sausage Party was an incredibly hilarious, outrageous, one-of-a-kind entry into the world of animation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate again with Seth, Evan and their team at Point Grey, as well as our partners at Annapurna Television and Sony Pictures Television, to offer a new look into this world that will be brought to life so vividly for our global Prime Video customers.”

Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester will also be in the voice cast.

"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party,” said Rogen and Goldberg. “But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is executive produced by Shaffir and Hunter, along with Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee via Point Grey Pictures. Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the film, returns as supervising director for the series and will executive produce alongside Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison and Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein. Shaffir and Hunter are the showrunners.

Rogen, Goldberg, Shaffir and Hunter worked together on Hulu series Future Man.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. ■