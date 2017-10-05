Seth Rogen’s ‘Future Man’ Starts on Hulu Nov. 14

Future Man, a sci fi-flavored comedy series from Seth Rogen, debuts on Hulu Nov. 14.



Josh Hutcherson stars, playing “Josh Futturman,” a janitor by day and gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.



Future Man is created and executive produced by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir (Sausage Party). Rogen and Evan Goldberg are executive producers, along with Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin.

Future Man is produced by Point Grey Pictures, Matt Tolmach Productions and Turkeyfoot Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.