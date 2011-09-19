Satmex Sells Capacity to Media Networks

Satellite services provider Satélites Mexicanos, S.A. de C. V. (Satmex) has concluded a major multi-year contract with Media Networks Latin America (MNLA) to provide MNLA with satellite capacity for broadband data services throughout Latin America.

MNLA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telefonica International and a major wholesale supplier of satellite TV and Internet services to channels and media companies in the region.

"As Media Networks Latin America currently provides over 400 standard and high definition channels and more than four million set-top boxes across Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Panama and Dominican Republic, with more than two million subscribers, we are eager to secure more satellite capacity and increase our coverage area," noted MNLA's CEO Werner Schuler, in a statement. "Our agreement with Satmex provides us with the opportunity to expand our operations while providing our clients and customers with consistently superior services."

MNLA will initially utilize services through the Satmex 5 satellite Ku Band. Satmex 5 has a strong customer base in the orbital position 116.8° W that provides services throughout the Americas.

Once Satmex launches the new satellite Satmex 8, in the third quarter of 2012, MNLA will migrate its operations from Satmex 5 to Satmex 8, which offers additional capacity, improved geographic coverage and higher power.