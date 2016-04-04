Satellite Industry Forum Added to NAB Lineup

The Satellite Industry Association (SIA) will hold a one-day Satellite Industry Forum at this month’s NAB Show, giving those in the satellite business their own keynote and panels.

The April 19 event will begin at 9 a.m. in S225 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. At 1 p.m., Mark D. Dankberg, cofounder of ViaSat, will deliver the keynote “The Data Revolution in Satellite Communications.” He’s served as CEO and chairman of the company since 1986.

“In a connected world where customers of all types are demanding increased global content and services, we are proud to organize the inaugural Satellite Industry Forum at NAB Show,” said SIA president Tom Stroup. “From providing the world with global broadband and in-flight entertainment to the delivery of Ultra HD services, satellites continue to feed the worldwide thirst to be connected, and satellite companies continue to deliver ground-breaking new services designed to further connect the world for decades to come."

The Satellite Industry Forum will feature three panel discussions tackling satellite broadband technology and delivery, the role of satellites in the delivery of Ultra High-Def content, and in-flight satellite entertainment.