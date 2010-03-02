SatelliteBill Returns As Part Of Jobs Package

The

Senate Judiciary Committee version of the satellite reauthorization bill, which

is the one with generally bipartisan support Senate Republicans said last

week, has resurfaced as part of a just-introduced jobs bill, according to a

Judiciary committee staffer.

Sens.

Harry Reid (D-Nev.) and Max Baucus (D-Mont.) introduced the bill Monday

afternoon on the floor after a bill that would have simply extended the

satellite license, as well as health and unemployment insurance payments for

another few weeks (until March 28 for the satellite bill) continued to be

blocked by a single Senator (Jim Bunning [R-Ky.]) according to multiple

sources, over issues unrelated to satellite.

Meanwhile

although the license that allows satellite operators to deliver distant

affiliate TV station signals expired Feb. 28, those signals are still being

delivered. That is because the leadership of the Judiciary committees promised

DirecTV, National Programming Service (which deliver the signals) and the

relevant stakeholders (broadcasters, sports leagues and others who receive

payments) that when a bill does pass it will retroactively make the interim

delivery legal.