SaskTel Goes With Ericsson’s MediaFirst Platform for New IPTV Offering

SaskTel of Canada has picked Ericsson’s cloud-based MediaFirst platform to power an “enhanced and expanded” IPTV service that will debut in early 2018.

MediaFirst, a multiscreen platform with personalization features, is being targeted to pay-TV and OTT providers and is the heir apparent to Mediaroom, the IPTV middleware system that Ericsson acquired from Microsoft in 2013.

SaskTel president and CEO Ron Styles noted in the announcement that using MediaFirst will also enable the company to expand its maxTV service to another 100,000 households across 300 communities in rural Saskatchewan.

SaskTel is the latest Canadian service provider to pave its next-gen video path.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.