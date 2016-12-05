Sarandos: No Vertical Integration for Netflix

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said the subscription video on demand pioneer isn’t particularly interested in being part of a bigger company, mainly because it wants to keep its internally produced content to itself.

“We have been maniacally focused on building a great SVOD product,” Sarandos said at the UBS Global Media and Communications conference in New York. "We sell customer satisfaction in a way that I think big companies are unable to because they have so many competing interests.”

Vertical integration, the practice of owning distribution as well as content, has re-entered the spotlight in the wake of AT&T’s pending $108.7 billion purchase of Time Warner.

