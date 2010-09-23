Sara Lee Agrees to Limit Food Marketing to Kids

Sara Lee is the latest food company to join theCouncil of Better Business Bureau's Children's Food and Beverage Initiative.

Sara Lee has joined 16 other companies in pledging

to only market products to kids 11 and under that meet government or

American Heart Association standards for "healthy" foods.

Sara Lee has promised that all TV, online, radio,

print and other ads directed to an audience that is "primarily" under

12 will meet those guidelines.

The company will also restrict the use of

third-party licensed characters in ads targeted to child audiences, will not

advertise its products in elementary schools, will not do any product placement

in primarily under-12 audience ads and will "limit" the use of food

and beverages in interactive games.

The initiative was launched in July 2007 at a

Federal Trade Commission hearing on food marketing to kids and childhood

obesity.

Others participating in the initiative include Burger King, Campbell

Soup Company, Coke and Pepsi, Dannon, General Mills, Hershey, Kellogg,

Kraft Foods, Mars, McDonald's and Nestlé.