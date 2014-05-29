Sapan: U.S. Shows Could Help Drive Chello Nets

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan said providing some of its owned and U.S.-made programming to its international content company Chellomedia could help drive ratings and affiliate fees at the recently acquired unit.

AMC purchased Chellomedia in February for about $1 billion, giving it a suite of networks distributed in more than 390 million homes in 138 countries.

At the Sanford Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York Thursday, Sapan said AMCN has a three-pronged strategy for Chellomedia–including realigning some of the channels to include space for some of its U.S.-produced shows.

