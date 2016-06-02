Sapan: OTT Will Grow, But Guided by Market

As the number of over-the-top players is expected to proliferate, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan said his channels are positioned perfectly to weather the distribution onslaught with a mixture of high quality content and attractive pricing.

AMC Networks channels – AMC, IFC, WE tv, SundanceTV and BBC America – are already part of the top OTT services available, including Sling TV, Sony Playstation Vue and Hulu. Sapan said the company’s strategy of producing and owning high quality content and wholesaling it to distributors at a relatively low price has been a key component of its deals with OTT providers.

Sapan said AMC channels have become “happy inhabitants” of OTT services like Sling TV and Sony PlayStation Vue, as well as SVOD services like Netflix, and that the inclusion has added to the ubiquity of its channels.

“We look at the possibility of other ones with a pretty welcome eye,” Sapan said at the Sanford Bernstein Strategic Decisions conference in New York. “I think video retailers will be guided by the market.”

