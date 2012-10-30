Sandy Blasts Record Digital Traffic

Users who still had power and internet

connectivity were producing record online and mobile traffic at some sites on

Monday, with The Weather Channel (TWC) reporting 450 million pages views on its

various mobile and online offerings and 298 million page views on weather.com.

Both

those numbers were records. The overall numbers nearly doubled the previous record

of 249 million from Feb. 1, 2011 and were much higher

than the 183 million seen on Aug. 27, 2011 from Hurricane Irene.

At 1 p.m. ET, the company also told

B&C that traffic levels are

pacing towards another record for Oct. 30.

The

298 million page views on weather.com also more than doubled its previous

record of 141 million from February 2, 2011 and nearly tripped

Irene's highest day of 107 million page views on August

26, 2011.

There

were also more than 9.6 million total live video streams during the course of

the storm on weather.com and YouTube, with a peak of 167,000

concurrent users.

TWC's

mobile and table apps also set record levels on Monday October 29th with 125 million page views. Mobile

apps had 110 million page views, a record. Tablet apps however had 14.9 million

page views, the second highest after the record 15 million page views seen on

Sunday.

Tabulations

for video viewing on TWC mobile and tablet apps weren't completed yet but are

expected to beat Sunday's record of 1.6 million video starts.