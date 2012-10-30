Sandy Blasts Record Digital Traffic
Users who still had power and internet
connectivity were producing record online and mobile traffic at some sites on
Monday, with The Weather Channel (TWC) reporting 450 million pages views on its
various mobile and online offerings and 298 million page views on weather.com.
Both
those numbers were records. The overall numbers nearly doubled the previous record
of 249 million from Feb. 1, 2011 and were much higher
than the 183 million seen on Aug. 27, 2011 from Hurricane Irene.
At 1 p.m. ET, the company also told
B&C that traffic levels are
pacing towards another record for Oct. 30.
The
298 million page views on weather.com also more than doubled its previous
record of 141 million from February 2, 2011 and nearly tripped
Irene's highest day of 107 million page views on August
26, 2011.
There
were also more than 9.6 million total live video streams during the course of
the storm on weather.com and YouTube, with a peak of 167,000
concurrent users.
TWC's
mobile and table apps also set record levels on Monday October 29th with 125 million page views. Mobile
apps had 110 million page views, a record. Tablet apps however had 14.9 million
page views, the second highest after the record 15 million page views seen on
Sunday.
Tabulations
for video viewing on TWC mobile and tablet apps weren't completed yet but are
expected to beat Sunday's record of 1.6 million video starts.
