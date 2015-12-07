Sandvine: Netflix Still the King of Streams

Netflix still dominates the downstream on North American fixed access networks by a wide margin, but OTT rivals are also seeing increases in traffic, bandwidth management firm Sandvine found in its latest Global Internet Phenomena report.

Sandvine, which based its findings on data collected from 250-plus customers around the globe in September and October, said Netflix accounted for 37.1% of downstream traffic during primetime hours, slightly ahead of the 36.5% it represented in Sandvine’s last report.

In that same category, Netflix was followed by YouTube (17.8%), HTTP traffic (6.06%), Amazon Video (3.11%), iTunes (2.79%), BitTorrent (2.67%), Hulu (2.58%) and Facebook (2.53%).

