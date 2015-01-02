Samsung TVs to Go With Home-Grown OS

Tizen, Samsung’s home-grown OS, failed to take the smartphone market by storm, but the CE giant hopes it will achieve success by riding the connected TV wave.

Ahead of next week’s International CES gadget-fest in Las Vegas, Samsung Electronics announced Friday that all of its smart TVs in 2015 will be built on Tizen, an “open-source” platform that already powers Samsung’s line of Galaxy Gear smartwatches. Tizen will now power a redesigned version of Samsung’s Smart Hub and sync up with other devices using WiFi Direct and Bluetooth Low Energy.

Among other features, the new Tizen-powered smart TV platform will support Samsung Sports Live (data and information that is synced up with live games); PlayStation Now (Sony’s cloud-streaming game service, delivered without need for a PlayStation console); Just Dance Now, a dance game offered in partnership with Ubisoft; and Bingo HOME: Race to Earth, a game based on DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming big screen feature, HOME.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.