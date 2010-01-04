Samsung Relies on RealD's 3D Expertise

Korean

electronics giant Samsung said Monday it has reached a deal with RealD, the

Beverly Hills, Calif.-based 3D specialist whose 3D display technology is

already installed in some 4,800 movie theater screens worldwide, to help it

launch 3D TV sets for the home in 2010.

Samsung said Monday that it will integrate RealD's technology into its new 3D

TVs, which it is expected to unveil at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, and

support the proprietary stereoscopic RealD Format for the delivery and display

of high-quality 3D content. The RealD Format is an enhanced version of a

side-by-side 3D format that uses a unique set of filters and other technology

that multiplexes a left eye and right eye 3D image stream into a single channel

for delivery of 3D HD content using today's HD infrastructure to any 3D-enabled

display. The two companies will also work jointly on active eyewear technology

and New Passive Display technology to promote 3D's adoption.

"Our

collaboration with RealD is helping bring a new dimension of TV entertainment

to consumer households around the world," said Dongho Shin, SVP of the

visual display division at Samsung Electronics, in a statement. "Together,

we are committed to enhancing the TV viewing experience with the best that 3D

technology can offer including immersive, lifelike depth and a new realm of

color clarity."

Samsung

is the third large set-maker to announce a partnership with RealD in recent

weeks, following Sony and JVC. Sony has collaborated with RealD on 3D

technology in movie theaters for years, and tapped RealD to supply its 3D

display technology for live 3D HD broadcasts of an NFL game in December 2008

and of the college football BCS championship game last January.

"This

partnership pairs world leaders in consumer electronics and 3D technology and

will assure that people can enjoy all the 3D content being released in crystal

clear 3D on 'RealD ready' Samsung TVs," said RealD Chairman and CEO

Michael Lewis in a statement. "Samsung's support of the RealD Format

furthers the industry toward unified standards for the distribution and display

of high-quality 3D in the home."