Samsung Promises Smarter TV Services at CES

Samsung Electronics will debut a trio of smart TV services at the Consumer Electronics Show, allowing owners of TVs with Samsung’s Smart Hub platform to personalize their content around sports, music and premium content channels.

“At Samsung, one of our top priorities is ensuring that we are closely in tune with what consumers want and need from their smart devices and electronics,” said Won Jin Lee, executive VP of Samsung’s visual display business. “With that in mind, we continue to innovate our Smart TV offering in order to provide the content experiences that our customers have come to know and expect from Samsung.”

The sports service will allow users to revolve their TV experience around their favorite teams, presenting schedules and channels for viewing in one interface. NBC Sports and UFC have come on board as partners in the endeavor. The music service lets Samsung TV owners search for songs via live TV and other programming and will offer up recommendations. Spotify, Napster, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Sirius XM, Melon, Vevo and Bugs have come on board.

The “TV Plus” feature centers around premium content channels and services, with FandangoNow as the service’s launch partner.