Samsung Preps Debut of New Gear VR Bundle

Samsung has set April 21 as the ship date for a new Oculus-based Gear VR mobile headset with a bundled controller for $129.99.

Samsung will also sell the new controller separately for $39.99.

According to The Verge, the big change is the addition of the controller and a new color (“orchid grey”). “Otherwise, it’s the same exact headset as the one that was released last year, with the same specs, same field of view and same level of immersion.”

Still, the new controller-capable mobile VR platform from Samsung is debuting amid more competition in that part of the market, which includes Google’s Daydream View, which went on sale last November for $79.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.