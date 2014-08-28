Samsung to Offer Amazon 4K Content in October

Samsung Electronics said it is expanding its Ultra HD ecosystem by offering 4K fare from Amazon Video on a global basis in October and is adding several European content partners, including maxdome, Wuaki.tv. and CHILI.

Those additions will factor in more than four months after Netflix introduced a limited library of 4K content on Samsung-made Ultra HD sets, including the second season of House of Cards. In June, Netflix added all episodes of Breaking Bad and 4K versions of movies such as Smurfs 2, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2 to its 4K mix.

In January, Samsung announced an initial batch of 4K content partners that included Netflix, Comcast, DirecTV, M-GO and Amazon.

