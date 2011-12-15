Samsung Names David Eun EVP

As part of an effort to expand its global media and content alliances, Samsung Electronics Co. has appointed David Eun as executive vice president.

Eun, who has extensive experience developing content and content partnerships, will play a key role in developing global media strategies and developing new business opportunities to take advantage of Samsung's TVs, mobile phones, tablets and other connected devices.

"Samsung Electronics has an unparalleled footprint across multiple devices and platforms that provides a unique experience to consumers around the world," noted Eun in a statement. "The competition for prominence in the living room has already begun, and Samsung Electronics is ideally situated to extend beyond that to connect the entire home and the lives of consumers. I'm looking forward to joining the impressive leadership already in place and to building a new presence in media for Samsung Electronics."

The appointment comes at a time when consumer electronics companies are looking to differentiate their products with extensive content alliances to take advantage of their Internet connectivity.

Eun joins Samsung after an extensive career in media and content. He was most recently president of AOL Media and Studios, where he oversaw AOL's efforts to become a leading provider of premium content, spanning over 100 different Web sites and production studios in New York and Los Angeles.

Prior to that, he formed a global Content Partnerships group at Google with oversight for media strategy, partnerships and strategic alliances for over 30 different Google products, including Google Books, Maps and YouTube.

Earlier he had worked for such companies as Time Warner and NBC.

Eun also sits on the board of the Television Academy of the Arts and Sciences Foundation.