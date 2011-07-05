Samsung Grabs Over 60% of 3D TV Set Market

The market research company The NPD Group, is reporting that Samsung Electronics America Inc., is dominating the sale of both LED and plasma 3D sets in the U.S, with a 61% share of the unit and dollar volume in its most recent reporting period, which was between May 22nd to June 18th, 2011.

The data builds on Samsung's success in April to May period, when Samsung had more than 50% of the market.

In a statement, John Revie, senior vice president of home entertainment at Samsung Electronics America, Inc. credited their success to the quality of their set's images, the set design and their content strategy, which offers consumers a wide array of Apps for their sets.