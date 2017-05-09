Samsung Gear VR Maintains Headset Pace

The Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR headset maintained its lead through the first quarter of 2017, with 782,000 units shipped, according to the latest numbers from SuperData, which don't factor in shipments of ultra-inexpensive Cardboard products.

The Gear VR, a headset that's compatible with certain Samsung smartphone models, has the advantage of being in the market the longest and a price that’s much lower than higher-end platforms that connect to gaming consoles or powerful PCs.

The PlayStation VR, which links to PS 4 consoles, has shipped about 375,000 units, followed by the Google Daydream mobile VR headset (170,000), HTC Vive (95,000), and the Oculus Rift (64,000), SuperData said.

Samsung, which introduced a new Gear VR bundle earlier this year, put the Gear VR on the market in November 2015. HTC and Oculus started to take orders on the Vive and the Rift, respectively, more than a year ago. The Google Daydream hit stores in November 2016, and the PS VR debuted in the U.S. last October.



