Samsung Buys Boxee

Samsung confirmed Wednesday that it has acquired Boxee, the maker of over-the-top video streaming devices, including a new model that has been paired with a cloud DVR service.

"Samsung has acquired key talent and assets from Boxee. This will help us continue to improve the overall user experience across our connected devices," a Samsung spokesperson said in a statement to Multichannel News. In addition to connected TVs, possible ports of entry for Boxee's UI on the Samsung product lineup include Blu-ray players and a new retail CableCARD device in the works that will combine live TV with over-the-top video.

Samsung declined to provide financial terms of the deal, but published reports Wednesday put it at "tens of millions of dollars," but less than the $28.5 million Boxee has raised since it was founded in 2007. Another report said Samsung will take on Boxee's workforce of roughly 40 employees.

