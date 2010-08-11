Samsung Bullish On Connected TVs

Consumer electronics

manufacturer Samsung touted the appeal of broadband-connected TVs and Blu-ray

players in showing its latest products at a New York press event Wednesday, and

unveiled a new Internet-delivered application from ESPN that will give viewers

access to in-depth scores, stats, game predictions and news headlines.

Samsung sees "huge

potential" in connected, or "smart" TVs, said Samsung Electronics America President

Tim Baxter, who predicted that 6.5 million connected TVs will be sold in the

U.S. this year, equivalent to about 20% of the overall TV market. Samsung,

which Baxter claimed has a 60% share of the connected-TV market, first showed

Internet-delivered content on its TVs in 2008 and integrated Yahoo's "widget"

technology in 2009.

This year at CES the

company launched "Samsung Apps," an initiative to get programmers and software

developers to create connected TV applications, similar to the way they have

created apps for smartphones like Apple's iPhone.

Since March, 50% of

Samsung customers buying a connected TV or Blu-ray player have activated the

"Samsung Apps" functionality, said Baxter. He said there are over 100 apps

today, and forecast close to 200 apps by year-end.

"There is healthy

consumer demand for apps, not just on the phone, but also on the TV set," said

Baxter.

In that vein, Samsung

is now offering exclusive apps for Hulu's subscription program service and for

ESPN. The free ESPN app will deliver four categories of information to Samsung

connected TVs including headlines, predictions on the winning team for major league

sports, an extensive scoreboard feature and a selection of features from "ESPN

The Magazine." Samsung will be promoting the ESPN application, and connected

TVs in general, through a new marketing campaign featuring New York Giants

quarterback Eli Manning.

The company has also

built new premium apps, including an on-demand service that lets one watch 3D

movie trailers and an educational app for children. It now offers a software

developers kit (SDK) to open its TVs up to the creation of new apps and is

holding a developer day on Aug. 31 in San Jose. Samsung is also conducting a

contest, the "Free the TV Challenge", in which the developer of the winning app

will receive $500,000. Finalists for the contest will demonstrate their apps at

next January's CES show, where the winner will be selected.

Of course,

stereoscopic 3D is the other new technology driving the purchase of new HDTV

sets like Samsung's new 65-inch, 8000 series LED, which will be available in

September for a list price of $5999. Baxter said that 3D-capable sets would

account for 20% of the big-screen (40" and above) TV market this year, and by

2012 will account for 70%.

He and other Samsung

execs described Samsung's ongoing 3D marketing partnership with Dreamworks

Animation to create 3D Blu-ray discs, including the new 3D Blu-ray of the hit

"How to Train Your Dragon." Samsung also announced new relationships with IMAX

and Giant Screen Films to create 3D Blu-ray titles and said it will offer a 3D

"starter kit," including three Blu-ray discs and a pair of 3D glasses, to

consumers buying a Samsung 3D-capable TV and 3D Blu-ray player.

Samsung hasn't to

date sponsored any TV network content in 3D such as live sports, as its

competitors Sony, LG and Panasonic have done. Samsung SVP of Home Entertainment

John Revie said the company has had conversations with programmers about

underwriting the cost of producing 3D fare, but hasn't reached any deals.

"To date, we haven't

done it," said Revie. "But it doesn't mean we wouldn't in the future."