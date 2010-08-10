Sam's Club to use Wi-Fi to promote connected TVs

Retail warehouse chain Sam's Club announced Tuesday that it will

install Wi-Fi Internet access in its over 500 member clubs by November and will

use the new broadband capability primarily to demonstrate connected TVs that

offer access to streaming content like Vudu's on-demand movie service, Pandora

Internet radio or Facebook's social networking application. The new Wi-Fi

access points will also allow shoppers with broadband-capable smartphones to

research products---and competitors' prices-while in the store.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based company, a division of Wal-Mart, made the

announcement to over 2,200 Sam's Club associates gathered at the Orlando Convention Center

in Orlando, Fla. for the company's "Annual Holiday

Meeting," where it showcases holiday merchandise and details plans for the

season.

Sam's Club says it will also upgrade its in-store displays to 1080p

HDTV resolution, and showcase 3D TVs in all locations by September.

The Sam's Club announcement is another sign of the growing popularity

of connected TVs and other IP-cable devices such as Blu-ray players, gaming

consoles and Roku set-tops that allow consumers to easily watch streaming

content on their living TVs. It came on the same day that premium cable programmer

Epix announced a deal with Netflix's subscription streaming service that will

allow Netflix to show Epix movies only three months after they appear on pay-TV

providers.

"Our members are early adopters of technology and electronics, and

we're excited to deliver an improved experience in our clubs," said Sam's Club

president and CEO Brian Cornell in a statement. "This investment in

connectivity allows us to showcase the high quality brands we offer in a new

engaging way, provide an enhanced level of service and brings to life our

promise to our members of ‘Savings Made Simple'."