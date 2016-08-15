Samba TV Ups Ackerman to Chief Revenue Officer

Connected TV apps publishing and ad company Samba TV has named Dan Ackerman as its new chief revenue officer, bringing the industry vet over from AOL, where he served as senior VP of programmatic TV.

Before joining AOL, Ackerman held numerous, executive-level sales and ad strategy roles at CBS, WideOrbit and Jivox. His resume includes 20-plus years of digital and TV ad sales and business development experience.

“With a track record of success in TV, digital and programmatic advertising, and trusted relationships with brands, agencies and media companies, we are excited to have Dan on our leadership team,” Ashwin Navin, CEO of Samba TV, said in a statement. “Dan’s experience building and leading teams in high-growth environments will be key to helping us further scale our business.”

Ackerman added: “Video viewing fragmentation and time shifting are rapidly accelerating across screens. Deterministic, cross platform content and ad exposure data is crucial for marketers to identify, target, reach and connect with their prospective audiences.

“Samba TV’s technology and deep understanding of how to integrate digital in a meaningful way with television viewing are helping to change the audience measurement and media landscape and set a new standard. I’m excited to be a part of this growing team.”