Salsgiver Trials Amino's Freedom Jump OTT Device

After rolling out a fiber network in the area northeast of Pittsburgh to offer broadband and phone service, Freeport, Pa.-based Salsgiver is now market-testing over-the-top entertainment services using Amino's Freedom Jump device to deliver movie-on-demand services, catch-up TV, Internet music services, social networking features and other applications under the gotlit.com brand.

"Ambitious fiber optic network operators like Salsgiver see OTT-based service delivery as a natural enhancement to their offerings," noted Dan Carufel, Amino's North American director of sales telco accounts, in a statement. "The Freedom Jump provides a powerful yet cost-effective solution with a simple 'HDMI in HDMI out' installation enabling operators to position the device as value-added service without the need of expensive 'truck-roll'."

Salsgiver is also deploying an additional 300 miles of fiber optic network in Armstrong and Indiana Counties to expand their existing fiber optic network servicing the AK Valley which includes Freeport, Sarver, Natrona Heights, Brackenridge, Tarentum, Creighton, New Kensington and Springdale, Pa.