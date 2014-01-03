SAG Seats On the Block

Friday was day two of the SAG Foundation's red carpet bleacher seat auction, the second of three auctions related to its SAG Awards ceremony, which will be simulcast on Jan. 18 from the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center on both TNT and TBS.

The auctions, a combination of seats for the red carpet arrivals of nominees and others (the current auction) and of show-related merchandise and meet-and-greets, benefit various SAG charities and educational efforts. One auction is completed, a third is scheduled for Jan. 16-26.

The bleacher seat auction ends Jan. 7 and features more than 100 seats. Most at press time Friday were still in the pocket change category--a few dollars. But the primo seats--four pairs of front row seats--had drawn more than $800 in bids.

The biggest draw so far was the seats across from the Associated Press stakeout position, which had drawn 7 bids and $300. The seats across from People Magazine's spot on the red carpet were in last place at $102.50, though it had drawn the most bids at 9.

At $200 apiece were seats across from a photographers and cameras area, and ones just billed as front row, with autograph opportunities.