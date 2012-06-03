SAG-AFTRA Strikes Tentative Deal For Music Video Performers

The recently merged SAG-AFTRA union has struck a tentative deal with major record labels for the first-ever contract for performers in music videos.

Studio parties to the contract are Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, EMI Music and The Walt Disney Co., According to the union.

The deal, struck Friday, creates a separate contract under AFTRA's National Sound Recordings Code that covers working conditions, health and retirement for dancers, actors, narrators, singers, models and stunt performers in music videos. It also provides health benefit and retirement contributions to choreographers and assistant choreographers.

"Today we reached a historic, tentative agreement with the first industrywide contract for music video performers," SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White said in a statement. "Our negotiations were productive, resulting in solid gains for SAG-AFTRA members. We also laid the groundwork for a cooperative partnership with the industry that will benefit members throughout the term of the agreement."

The deal now goes to the National Board for approval.