Ryan Sharkey Joins The CW as Senior VP of Programming, Content Strategy
Exec comes from NBCUniversal, where he oversaw content acquisitions
Ryan Sharkey was been named senior VP of programming and content strategy at The CW.
Formerly senior VP of content acquisitions at NBCUniversal, he will be based in New York and will spearhead growth at the network, The CW said, including its AVOD platform and FAST channel extensions.
Sharkey “will lead the scheduling and acquisitions teams to optimize programming across all platforms including identifying co-productions and innovative strategies to create compelling content offerings,” according to the network.
Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW, said: “As The CW explores new content that will resonate with viewers on both our linear and streaming channels, Ryan is the ideal candidate to lead our programming team. With Ryan’s vast experience in all areas of network scheduling and acquisitions, we’re confident he will set The CW up for immeasurable success.”
Sharkey joined NBCUniversal in 2002. He started there as a financial analyst focused on budgets for CNBC, then USA Network and Syfy.
“The CW is going through an exciting transformation, and I’m thrilled to join the team at this opportune time to grow the network and its digital platforms into a profitable destination for premier programming,” Sharkey said. “I look forward to leveraging my long-standing industry partnerships, financial background and creative dealmaking skills to enhance the intense work Brad and his team have put into this transition. Brad is an energizing creative force, and I can’t wait to partner with him.”
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.