USA Ups Sharkey to SVP, Program Acquisitions

USA Network said Friday it has promoted Ryan Sharkey to

senior VP, program acquisitions & administration for USA, Sleuth and

Universal HD.

He will continue to oversee program acquisitions of series

and theatrical films in addition to managing the program inventory for all

three networks. Sharkey was part of the negotiations for the off-net rights to NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI and Modern Family. He

has also been a key member of USA's buying of network windows for films like Fast & Furious, The Bourne Ultimatum and the James Bond classic library.

He is based in New York and reports to Jane Blaney,

executive VP, programming, acquisitions & scheduling.

"Ryan's professionalism and keen ability

to identify new properties that further strengthen the network's brand have

made him an invaluable member of our team," Blaney said in a statement. "He's

greatly contributed to our success and this promotion is well-deserved."

Sharkey joined USA in 2004 as director of

programming finance. He was previously a financial analyst for CNBC, GE Capital

and Provident Bank and a corporate auditor for General Electric.