Rural TV Launches MyRuralTV.com

Rural TV has launched a new website, MyRuralTV.com, which will work with the network's news team to provide users with breaking news, commodity market updates, weather and other features.

The launch is part of an effort to expand the company's digital offering and provide content across multiple platforms.

"In today's information-sharing environment the Rural TV broadcast talent is part of the strategy to provide news in all mediums." said Patrick Gottsch, founder and president of RFD-TV, currently distributed in 41 million homes and Rural TV.

As part of its expanded digital efforts, the company has also hired Laura Abel as director of digital media strategy. In her new role, Abel is responsible for developing and implementing new ventures in digital and emerging media platforms, including websites, video, mobile apps and social media, and for building up the company's digital revenues.

"Rural Media Group's unique content and loyal viewership provide the perfect formula for delivering cutting edge digital media strategy and social media engagement," said Abel in a statement. "We will continue taking digital media to the next level of convergence and distribution, producing and distributing top-tier content on all platforms to both our advertisers and audiences."

Abel has 17 years of experience integrating digital media into traditional media platforms, most recently, at Yahoo, where she worked on introducing new digital advertising technologies and solutions to advertisers.