Ruckus CEO Touts WiFi’s Role in ‘Comeback’ of Voice Apps

Voice-over-WiFi is clearly gaining momentum, culminating into a movement that represents “the comeback of the voice applications,” Selina Lo, president and CEO of Ruckus Wireless, a provider of WiFi gear and controllers to MSOs and other service providers, said Wednesday during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call.

As voice moves toward LTE, “everything is equalized,” she said. “Voice becomes IP-based, and voice-over-WiFi is definitely changing the business model for some service providers,” Lo added, referencing pushes underway at T-Mobile, Google and at Cablevision Systems, which just launched its WiFi-only “Freewheel” phone service.

Ruckus, which counts Cablevision, Bright House and Time Warner Cable among its customers, is “seeing a trend that the fixed line operators are gaining strength in the market,” Lo said. “I think that over the next two, three years that you definitely will see a bunch of game changing things happening in the service provider space.”

