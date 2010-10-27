RTL2 Set for December HD+ Launch

The

major German broadcaster RTL2 will launch in high definition in early

December on HD+, SES ASTRA's direct-to-the home satellite platform in

Germany.

The launch is the seventh commercial free-TV channel to

commit to HD+, which already carries RTL HD, Sat.1 HD, ProSieben HD, VOX

HD and kabel eins HD. Sport1 HD will go up on HD+ on November 1

followed by RTL2 in December.

"The launch of RTL2 HD will further

extend the program choice of HD+ and make it even more attractive,"

noted Wilfried Urner, managing director of HD+ in a statement. "The

receiver sales demonstrate the popularity of the unique offer and prove

we have developed a successful platform for broadcasters who want to

launch high definition channels in Germany."

Since the launch of

HD+ in November of 2009, over 1.2 million smart cards have been

delivered to manufacturers and more than 300,000 HD+ set-top boxes have

been sold, the company announced.