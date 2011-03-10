RSG Will Unveil New Content Management Suite at NAB

At NAB, software provider RSG Media Systems will be unveiling its new Content Lifecycle Management (CLM) suite, which is designed to help users of the company's rights management software, RightsLogic, better exploit their content across multiple platforms.

"Media and entertainment executives typically manage a multi-billion dollar asset inventory," said RSG CEO Mukesh Sehgal in a statement. "While they are in a creative industry, they still need the same level of reporting and controls that any executive with a large and valuable inventory does. This new end-to-end content lifecycle management solution from RSG Media Systems fills this void."

The new CLM suite for RightsLogic includes tools to handle the financial side of media asset management; workflow systems designed to streamline operations; customer relationship management systems for such activities as program sales; and program planning and scheduling systems.

Also in Las Vegas during the show, RSG will be previewing its new analytics module for digital media. The module, which is designed for digital advertisers and web publishers, combines the company's recently launched yield management software Zoox Analytics with order management for digital advertising sales and is designed to handle inventory, planning, and trafficking.