RRsat Acquires SM2 Sports

RRsat Global Communications Network has

announced that its U.S. subsidiary RRsat

America Global Communications Network has acquired SM2 Sports & Media

Solutions, a U.S. based provider of

occasional-use international sports distribution and syndication services.





The

deal is designed to establish RRsat as a major provider of occasional use

broadcast services in the U.S. live production

sector. SM2's clients include the NFL, USGA, LPGA, ESPN International, IMG Media, BSkyB, Viasat and others.

As part of that work SM2 assisted the NFL in delivering its initial high

definition (HD) broadcast of the Super Bowl to its European broadcasters.





Avi

Cohen, CEO of RRsat noted in a statement that the deal pushes RRsat "into a

lucrative new activity of occasional use broadcast and distribution of live

sports in the United States. We see tremendous

long-term potential in a fast growing market, and the acquisition of SM2 places

us in a very strong position to actualize on that opportunity."





SM2's

operations will be integrated into RRsat America and Susanna

Mandel-Mantello, the founder of SM2, will join RRsat America.



