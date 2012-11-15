RRsat Acquires SM2 Sports
RRsat Global Communications Network has
announced that its U.S. subsidiary RRsat
America Global Communications Network has acquired SM2 Sports & Media
Solutions, a U.S. based provider of
occasional-use international sports distribution and syndication services.
The
deal is designed to establish RRsat as a major provider of occasional use
broadcast services in the U.S. live production
sector. SM2's clients include the NFL, USGA, LPGA, ESPN International, IMG Media, BSkyB, Viasat and others.
As part of that work SM2 assisted the NFL in delivering its initial high
definition (HD) broadcast of the Super Bowl to its European broadcasters.
Avi
Cohen, CEO of RRsat noted in a statement that the deal pushes RRsat "into a
lucrative new activity of occasional use broadcast and distribution of live
sports in the United States. We see tremendous
long-term potential in a fast growing market, and the acquisition of SM2 places
us in a very strong position to actualize on that opportunity."
SM2's
operations will be integrated into RRsat America and Susanna
Mandel-Mantello, the founder of SM2, will join RRsat America.
