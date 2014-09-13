RR Media, Harmonic Partner On Virtual Media System

RR Media and Harmonic have announced that they will offer a virtual media management and delivery service.

The offering will use Harmonic’s VOS platform and use RR Media’s media centers, networks, teleports and other infrastructure.

The service is being launched at a time when broadcasters are increasingly moving operations into the cloud and exploring virtual infrastructures located in outside data centers.

In a statement, Ziv Mor, CTO & VP of business development at RR Media, noted that this was a key step in the company’s development.

“Moving from dedicated hardware infrastructure to more software and cloud-based solutions is the logical progression for RR Media as technology matures,” he said. “Working with Harmonic puts us in the unique position to adopt next-generation virtualization technologies, allowing us to rapidly move to more regions and work for customers with more complex requirements."

Tom Lattie, VP of product management at Harmonic, added in a statement that they had “worked with RR Media (RRsat) for over 10 years now, and with this additional partnership we believe we will be taking both our businesses to the next level presenting joint managed services. Having listened to the industry and looked into what was required for broadcasters and content owners, we landed upon this model, which will meet the needs of many of our customers.”