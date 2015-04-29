RR Media Delivers ‘Dig’ Internationally

RR Media has inked an agreement with Keshet International to provide services that will make the television series Dig quickly accessible to international broadcasters in over 20 countries.

The show is from the executive producers of Homeland and Heroes and is coproduced by Keshet Media Group and NBC. Dig first premiered on NBCUniversal’s USA network channel.

For its part, digital media services provider RR Media makes both previews and full episodes available to broadcasters over its secure file-based IP delivery platform called Media Window.

In a statement, Ziv Rabinovich, head of operations at Keshet International, noted that “It was extremely satisfying to be able to entrust a company like RR Media with your content. All our international takers rely on us to produce delivery of our programming series. We rely on RR Media to deliver.”