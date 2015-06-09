RR Media Acquires SatLink Communications

Digital media service provider RR Media has announced that it has acquired SatLink Communications, an Israel-based provider of playout, content distribution and management services for about $19 million.

The deal, which comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of Eastern Space Systems (ESS) is part of RR Media’s plans to expand its global content distribution network and content management services.

In a statement, Avi Cohen, CEO of RR Media noted that “this acquisition, along with the recent acquisition of ESS and the previous acquisitions made in recent years, form essential elements of our strategy to increase the scale of the company, expanding our global presence, growing our smart global distribution network and content management services, expanding our service offering, enhancing our mix of premium customers and leveraging world-wide industry expertise. This acquisition is expected to contribute to our bottom line in 2015 and beyond. We have watched SatLink’s accomplishments over the years and we are extremely happy to have SatLink become part of RR Media.”

David Hochner, Chief Executive Officer of SatLink Communications, will remain the combined firms, serving on the RR Media management team.

As a result of the acquisition, RR Media expects to generate incremental revenue of approximately $25 million in 2016 for a total revenue of between $161 million to $171 million.