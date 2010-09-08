RoviTargets Ads for Internet-Connected TV Devices
Rovi
wants to extend the ads it sells for interactive program guides to
broadband-connected video devices, promising to help consumer-electronics
manufacturers make money off Internet TVs, set-top boxes, media players and
game consoles.
Currently,
the company is in discussions with several CE makers about the Rovi Advertising
Service but does not have any deals to announce publicly, said Jim Theberge,
director of product management of advanced advertising.
Shipments
of Internet-enabled TVs, game consoles and set-tops are expected to skyrocket
over the next several years, from 99.2 million in 2009 to more than 430 million
in 2014, according to research firm iSuppli. But it's not clear how
frequently consumers use the broadband features of such devices.
