Rovi Sues Comcast and MSO’s Set-Top Suppliers

Rovi Corp. said it has filed a patent suit against Comcast alleging that the MSO, together with its set-top suppliers, are infringing on 14 of Rovi’s U.S. patents that deliver features such as remote recording, its AnyRoom DVR (multi-room) capabilities and search for its X1 platform.

Rovi said it is seeking an injunction and unspecified damages tied to the alleged infringement.

Update: Rovi shares plunged $2.82 (13.75%) to $17.69 each in morning trading Friday. Comcast shares were virtually unchanged – up 4 cents (0.06%) to $61.12 each at last check.

Rovi, which is reportedly in acquisition talks with TiVo, said it filed the lawsuit, in the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division, after “numerous attempts” at negotiating a new licensing deal.

Click here for the full story from Multichannel.com.