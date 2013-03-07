Rovi Settles Patent Litigation Against Hulu

Rovi announced Wednesday that it entered into a patent-licensing agreement with Hulu, resolving Rovi's litigation against the Internet TV site.

Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In July 2011, Rovi sued Hulu in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, alleging the Internet TV site infringed its interactive program guide patents. Rovi also has sued Netflix, Amazon.com and Roku, among others, alleging patent infringement.

Hulu is owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal, News Corp. and the Walt Disney Co. As of the end of 2012, Hulu said it had more than 3 million paying subscribers for its Hulu Plus service and generated about $695 million in revenue. Hulu CEO Jason Kilar in January announced he would be leaving the company in the first quarter of 2013.

According to Rovi, the company had more than 5,000 issued or pending patents worldwide.

On Monday, Rovi announced that it entered into a multiyear license agreement with LG Electronics, for the use of Rovi's patent portfolio for all LG products. The agreement includes the dismissal of all current lawsuits; terms of that agreement were not disclosed either.