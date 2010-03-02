Rovi Pulls Out Of GuideWorks Venture With Comcast

Comcast has become the sole owner of interactive program guide firm GuideWorks, as Rovi announced Monday that it has exited the joint venture with the operator.

Meanwhile, Rovi said it also expanded its relationship with the nation's largest cable operator to include enhanced entertainment metadata products as well as an expanded license under Rovi's patents across mobile, online and other Comcast distribution platforms.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. GuideWorks, founded in 2004, was owned 51% by Comcast and 49% by Rovi. Under the arrangement, Rovi has had the rights to distribute the i-Guide IPGs to other operators.

