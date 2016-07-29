Rovi Preaches Patience on Comcast Row, Dish Renewal Talks

Rovi is in a patent battle with Comcast and its set-top suppliers, and Rovi intends to pursue that path to the bitter end.

“Our litigation continues and we plan to pursue it to conclusion, or until Comcast takes an appropriate license,” Tom Carson, Rovi’s president and CEO, said Thursday during the company’s Q2 earnings call.

Rovi, which has deals done or renewed with eight of the top 10 U.S. pay TV providers, is still working on a renewal deal with Dish Network, which is using Rovi’s technology to power a new voice remote.

Carson said such negotiations are “complex” and “take time and patience,” noting that Sony and Verizon were out of license for periods before Rovi was able to get a deal done under the “right terms.”

