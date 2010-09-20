Rovi Inks Apple Licensing Deal

Rovi, a developer of interactive program guides for TVs and set-tops, on

Monday announced a multiyear patent-licensing agreement with Apple,

sending Rovi shares up more than 5% in morning trading.Terms of the

agreement are confidential. Rovi disclosed the deal in an 8-K filing

with the Securities and Exchange Commission and declined to provide

additional information.

Apple is gearing up to ship Apple TV,

a device that will let users rent TV shows and movies and play back

content purchased through iTunes, starting later this month for a list

price of $99.

Rovi claims to have an intellectual-property

portfolio comprising more than 4,600 issued or pending patents and

patent applications worldwide. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company,

formerly called Macrovision Solutions, primarily sells content security,

metadata products and interactive program guides to operators and

consumer-electronics companies. Rovi closed its $2.8 billion acquisition

of Gemstar-TV Guide International in May 2008.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com

