Rovi, Dish Sign 10-Year Patent License Renewal

Removing an important overhang from its business, Rovi said Monday it has inked a ten-year patent license agreement with Dish Network.

Financial terms were not announced, but Dish will pay Rovi for the period beginning on April 5, 2016 based on a monthly, per-subscriber fee.

The deal also allows Dish to continue its licensing of Rovi’s Conversational Services natural language platform as well as other Rovi products. Dish introduced a voice remote in July that is compatible with its new Hopper 3 and 4K Joey boxes.

Rovi and Dish also noted the patent license renewal is also subject to certain contingences tied to the closing of Rovi’s proposed $1.1 billion acquisition of TiVo, currently expected to become effective on Sept. 7.

