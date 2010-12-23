Rovi To Acquire Sonic Solutions For $720 Million

Rovi, stirring over-the-top TV and movie content into its lineup,

announced it has reached an agreement to buy digital-video playback and

distribution company Sonic Solutions for $720 million in stock and cash.

Sonic's RoxioNow provides more than 10,000 movies and TV programs,

which are accessible through broadband-connected consumer electronics

devices such as digital TVs, Blu-ray Disc players and mobile phones. The

company's DivX video-player software is distributed in over 350 million

CE devices, and the software has been downloaded more than 100 million

times per year and 500 million times to date.

With the deal, Rovi will mix Sonic's video playback and distribution

offerings with its own guide software and metadata services -- which

will create a more holistic entertainment solution as well as expand

Rovi's advertising opportunity, the company said.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.