Ross Video Picks Up Norpak

Switcher production automation and

infrastructure supplier Ross Video has entered into an agreement to acquire

Norpak Corporation, which makes Nielsen encoders and closed-captioning

inserters and is majority-owned by Rovi Corp. The sale to Iroquois, Ontario-based

Ross is scheduled for completion on Sept. 17.



Norpak, which also makes VBI, VANC and transport stream data insertion

products, has been a partner in Ross' openGear infrastructure line for the past

three years and currently offers a range of openGear-compliant data insertion

products. Ross plans to integrate Norpak operations and personnel into Ross'

Ottawa Research and Development Center and Iroquois Manufacturing Facility. It

will continue to sell and service the Norpak product portfolio, which will

transition to the Ross brand.



"We are excited to expand our corporate capabilities deeply into the data

insertion technology area," said Ross Video CEO David Ross in a statement.

"Norpak's product portfolio and experience in broadcast data insertion will

help Ross provide more complete customer solutions and will be a significant

benefit to our openGear and other product lines as we move forward."



"We believe that this transition will be great for Norpak customers," added

Norpak President Michael Dobson. "Ross is a terrific home for Norpak."