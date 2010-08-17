Ross Video Picks Up Norpak
By Glen Dickson
Switcher production automation and
infrastructure supplier Ross Video has entered into an agreement to acquire
Norpak Corporation, which makes Nielsen encoders and closed-captioning
inserters and is majority-owned by Rovi Corp. The sale to Iroquois, Ontario-based
Ross is scheduled for completion on Sept. 17.
Norpak, which also makes VBI, VANC and transport stream data insertion
products, has been a partner in Ross' openGear infrastructure line for the past
three years and currently offers a range of openGear-compliant data insertion
products. Ross plans to integrate Norpak operations and personnel into Ross'
Ottawa Research and Development Center and Iroquois Manufacturing Facility. It
will continue to sell and service the Norpak product portfolio, which will
transition to the Ross brand.
"We are excited to expand our corporate capabilities deeply into the data
insertion technology area," said Ross Video CEO David Ross in a statement.
"Norpak's product portfolio and experience in broadcast data insertion will
help Ross provide more complete customer solutions and will be a significant
benefit to our openGear and other product lines as we move forward."
"We believe that this transition will be great for Norpak customers," added
Norpak President Michael Dobson. "Ross is a terrific home for Norpak."
