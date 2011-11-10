Ross Video Partners with Niles

Ross Video and the Kansas City-based mobile production company, Niles Media Group, have agreed to work together on developing new remote production workflows using Ross' technology.

As part of the partnership, Niles will initially be equipping three mobile units, one studio facility and one training center with Ross broadcast equipment, including Vision and Carbonite Production Switchers, XPression Graphic Systems, and NK Series Routers with plans of incorporating more equipment into its operations over the next four years.

"By working with Ross on non-traditional production methodologies, we will be able to create workflow more efficiently than anyone else in the industry, thereby enabling us to provide award-winning productions for our customers," noted John Denison, CTO of the Niles Media Group in a statement. "Ross is the industry leader in manufacturing high-quality, high-tech production equipment and we are pleased to be working together to bring the power of Ross Video to remote productions."